Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan celebrates Diwali with children orphaned by pandemic

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 04 2021, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 20:00 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers food to orphan children, who lost their parents during the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday celebrated Diwali with children who have lost one or both parents to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had lunch with 66 children from Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Hoshangabad districts at his official residence, said an official.

More than 1,000 other orphaned children also joined in the get-together online from across the state.

The chief minister was seen feeding some kids with a spoon, the official said. After lunch, he took the children around the house. Chouhan and his wife Sadhana Singh also gave them gifts.

“The government will help you accomplish your dreams," he told them, adding, “Your parents will be delighted wherever they are if you do good things and shine."

The state government is helping a total of 1,365 such children through the Covid Bal Sewa Yojana scheme for Covid orphans, the official said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Diwali

