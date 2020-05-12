MP cop performs 'Singham' stunt at work, fined Rs 5,000

Madhya Pradesh cop fined Rs 5,000 for performing 'Singham' stunt at work

PTI
PTI,
  • May 12 2020, 10:02 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 10:02 ist
Manoj Yadav, the in-charge of Narsinghgarh police post in Damoh district performs a daredevil act of balancing himself on two moving cars. (Twitter video screengrab)

A Madhya Pradesh Police sub-inspector was fined Rs 5,000 after he performed a daredevil act of balancing himself on two moving cars, copying the famous stunt from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham'.

Manoj Yadav, the in-charge of Narsinghgarh police post in Damoh district, was also warned against any such daredevilry in future, police sources said on Monday.

Sporting shades as the hero of the cop drama film and wearing his police uniform, Yadav got the entire episode video-graphed, they said.

As the video of the stunt went viral on social media, senior police officials took serious note of it as it will send wrong signals to youngsters, the sources said.

Inspector General, Sagar range, Anil Sharma directed Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter.

After an investigation, Chauhan imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the sub-inspector and warned him not to repeat such mistakes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
Ajay Devgn

What's Brewing

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 