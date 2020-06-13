Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon hospitalised

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon hospitalised

PTI,
  • Jun 13 2020, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 23:29 ist
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (PTI File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was on Saturday admitted to a hospital here and his condition was stated to be stable.

Tandon, 85, had fever and complications related to urology. All necessary tests have been performed and he has been admitted in the ICU at the Medanta hospital, the sources said.

According to the director of the Medanta Hospital, Rakesh Kapoor, his condition is stable and there is no need to worry. He may be discharged from hospital on Sunday.

According to BJP sources, Tandon is presently in Lucknow which is also his home district.

He had also represented Lucknow Parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha and had also been a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

