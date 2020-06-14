Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon's condition improving: Hospital

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is stable and his condition is improving, even as he remains in the ICU of Medanta Hospital here, an official said on Sunday.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on the morning of June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital Sunday evening and enquired about his health.

Tandon was kept under supervision of doctors and his condition improved following the treatment given by the experts, the hospital said in its medical bulletin.

His COVID-19 sample report came out negative at the time of admission, it said.

"He is better. In the night, he had to be operated upon. At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.

The medical bulletin released on Sunday said, "Doctors detected a problem in his liver during precautionary health tests for which he was further investigated through a CT guided procedure. Post procedure, he developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU where his condition is improving."

"He is stable and is under strict supervision of medical experts and the decision of his discharge from the hospital will be taken once he recovers completely," it added.