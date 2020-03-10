Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at his Delhi residence

Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to join BJP today. has tendered resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. 'Time for me to move on,' says Scindia in his resignation letter. The Congress leader has got Rajya Sabha ticket from the BJP. Congress leader and Kamal Nath's rival Jyotiraditya Scindia met PM Narendra Modi at his official residence. Home Minister Amit Shah was also said to be present. If the faction (17 MLAs) supporting Scindia defects, the government may collapse. The Madhya Pradesh government is in crisis after 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.