Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: Jyotiraditya Scindia's poster being removed by MP's municipal corporation

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Defence Minister and party leader Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi. Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP yesterday and he was given Rajya Sabha ticket from the saffron party. The Madhya Pradesh government is looking at a crisis because if the faction (22 MLAs) supporting Scindia defects, the government may collapse. The Madhya Pradesh government is in crisis after 22 MLAs resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership. Stay tuned for live updates.