Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: MP Guv issues directive to Kamal Nath to face floor test tomorrow

After the adjournment of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Governor Lalji Tandon issued a fresh directive to CM Kamal Nath to face a floor test on Tuesday. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. To add to the ruling Congress' woes, it is yet uncertain whether it will continue getting the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one MLA from the SP. Stay tuned for more updates.