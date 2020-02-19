Madhya Pradesh Govt to host 'Namaste Orchha' festival in March

Madhya Pradesh government is set to organise "Namaste Orchha" festival in the ancient town of Orchha in Bundelkhand region in March to promote tourism in the State and generate employment opportunities for the local community in tourism sector.

The three-day grand "Namaste Orchha" festival is set to begin from March 6 and conclude on March 8, marking the cultural landscape of Madhya Pradesh.

Orchha, which won the the best heritage city national award for 2017-18, is famous for its Ram Raja temple besides numerous monuments and royal palaces.

"Orchha remains among the essential destinations of about 97,000 out of 3.50 lakh foreign tourists visiting the State. This is possibly the biggest tourist spot for foreign tourists visiting the state," Madhya Pradesh government said in a statement.

The festival is aimed at encouraging a tourism friendly attitude leading to employment opportunities for the local community.

“The festival would also act as a catalyst in promoting infrastructure development in and around Orchha leading to better services for tourists and improved lives for citizens,” the government added.