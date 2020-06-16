Madhya Pradesh: Man found COVID-19 positive, 86 marriage revellers quarantined

MP: Man found COVID-positive, 86 revellers quarantined

A total of 86 people, who had attended a marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district last week, have been quarantined after one of the attendees was found to be coronavirus positive, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The infected person, who had travelled to his native Madnibar village in Chhatarpur district last week from Gurugram in Haryana, attended the marriage despite being asked to remain quarantined at his home, he said.

"This person not only attended the marriage of his acquaintance but also helped cooks in preparing food or guests," said District Panchayat's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Himanshu Chandra.

He said officials had asked the man to remain quarantined at his home and collected his samples for testing.

"His sample tested positive for coronavirus during test. But when officials reached his home on June 14 he was not present there," Chandra said.

Officials later came to know that the man had gone to nearby Chandoli village to attend a marriage.

"The man was subsequently sent to the isolation ward of Chhatarpur district hospital on the night of June 14, but the marriage function was not cancelled," the CEO said.

After the marriage ceremony, 86 guests were shifted to a quarantine centre, he said.

