In a bizarre incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh, who earns Rs 6,000 a month, got a tax notice to pay over Rs 3 crore.

According to ANI, Ravi Gupta from Bhind claimed that while he has a monthly income of just Rs 6,000, he received an income tax notice to pay Rs 3.49 crore.

"In 2011, an account was opened using my pan card and photo, from which transaction of Rs 132 crore has been done. I haven't opened the account," a shocked Ravi told ANI.