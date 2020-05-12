MP: Migrant worker dies in Shramik special train

A migrant worker died on board a Pune-Prayagraj Shramik Special train in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Akhilesh Kumar, 34 died during the journey and the body was taken off the train at Majhgawan in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, the officials said.

Kumar was used to working at a hotel in Pune, was returning to his hometown in Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

"The migrant worker died on the Pune-Prayagraj special train and his body was attended to in Madhya Pradesh.

A post-mortem has been conducted," Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General (DG) Arun Kumar confirmed.

He said there was no confirmation yet on whether the migrant had tested positive for coronavirus.

Two migrants were returning in Shramik Special trains in Uttar Pradesh in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident a 29-year-old migrant worker from Sitapur, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, died in a Shramik Special returning from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said Kanhaiya Lal suddenly collapsed on his seat in the train, prompting his co-passengers to rush to his help.

When the train reached Lucknow, the doctors examined the man and found him dead, the

In the other incident, a 34-year-old Hiralal found dead in a train returning from Dhola in Gujarat.

He was found lying unconscious during the checking of the train after all its passengers had deboarded it at Lucknow.

He was rushed to Balrampur Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said, adding his family members have been informed.