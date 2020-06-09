Madhya Pradesh: One more Indore doctor dies of coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh: One more Indore doc dies of coronavirus

Rakesh Dixit
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

One more senior doctor in Indore succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Dr Ajay Joshi, HoD of surgery department in Index medical college was admitted in Choith Ram hospital on May 24 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He is the fourth doctor in Indore to have lost the battle to the pandemic while treating patients.

Under Dr Joshi’s leadership, his team of medical staff had cured 700 patients of coronavirus, according to the Index medical college Covid-19 coordinator Dr Deepti.     

Earlier, three doctors— Dr Shatrughan Panjawani, Dr Om Prakash Chouhan and Dr BK Sharma— had died of the pandemic in Indore.

Indore is one of the worst-hit cities in India having 3830 cases. Of these 2566 patients have recovered but 159 have died.

