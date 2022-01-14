Madhya Pradesh schools for classes 1-12 shut till January 31 amid Covid-19 surge

In the wake of a Covid-19 surge, the Madhya Pradesh government has closed all government and private schools for classes 1 to 12 between January 15 and January 31.

It has also banned all political and religious gatherings and fairs.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has however said that there is no ban on 'snan' on Makar Sankranti.

More to follow...

