Madigas seek more representation in Congress

The Madiga sect of Dalit leaders of Congress on Thursday demanded the party central leadership appoint Madiga leaders as working presidents of state units and sought more representation in the party office-bearers.

Madiga sect leaders of the party, who are also called as the Dalit left, including former Ministers H Anjaneya, R B Thimmapur, Rajya Sabha member L Hanumanthaiah, and former Rajya Sabha member K B Krishnamurthy, met AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and General Secretary incharge Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and submitted a memorandum.

Since Madigas are spread across the states, giving representation in the party office-bearers would help the organisation in the coming elections, they said in the memorandum.

"Madigas are most backward in Dalit and giving proper position to them can also help the community leaders to come to mainstream politics," Anjaneya told media persons here.

He also pointed out that the BJP has been attracting Madiga community people by announcing a number of schemes to them.