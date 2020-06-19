Madras HC erred in holding lockdown was akin to Emergency: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday (June 19) overturned a Madras High Court judgement, which maintained that lockdown announced by the government was akin to the proclamation of Emergency.

"We are of the clear opinion that the judgement erred in holding that the lockdown announced by the government of India is akin to the proclamation of Emergency," a bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan said.

The court pointed out during such proclamation, the right to life and liberty cannot be suspended.

It concurred with the submission of senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing an accused, that the Supreme Court's March order extending the deadline for filing petitions, suits and appeals was applicable only in civil matters. It did not extend the time period for police to file chargesheets under Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah and V Ramasubramanian, allowed his plea for default bail on the failure of police to file a charge sheet within the statutory time limit of 60 and 90 days.

In its judgement, the top court described its 1976 judgment during the Emergency as "retrograde", saying the right to life and liberty cannot be taken away without a due process of law even during such proclamations.

The court referred to the judgment in the ADM Jabalpur case where the majority had held that no proceedings can be initiated for enforcement of right under Article 21 (life and liberty) on the proclamation of Emergency under Article 352.

The court said the "retrograde steps taken in respect of right protected under Article 21" in the ADM, Jabalpur judgment has already been overturned by the Parliament through 44th Constitutional amendment in 1978, by laying down that rights under Articles 20 and 21 will not be suspended even during the Emergency.