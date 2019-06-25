Madras High Court allows Nalini to argue personally

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been allowed to appear in person before the Madras High Court on July 5 to personally argue on her plea for six months ordinary leave to plan for her daughter’s wedding.

A division bench of Justices M M Sundaresh and M Nirmal Kumar directed the authorities in the Central Jail, Vellore to produce her before the court at 2.15 pm on July 5, 2019.

The order came on a plea by Nalini, who wanted to argue her case personally. She had sought six months of ordinary leave to plan for her daughter’s wedding. Nalini, her husband Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan and three others are serving life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Tuesday’s court order comes a fortnight after it observed that the right of Nalini to appear in person to argue on her plea cannot be denied. Arguing that a life convict is entitled to one-month leave once in two years, Nalini said she made a representation to prison authorities in February seeking six-month leave since she had never availed such ordinary leave for more than 27 years.

After having waited for more than a month, Nalini moved the high court seeking its intervention. Nalini was initially sentenced to death for her involvement in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, but it was commuted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government on April 24, 2000, following a representation by Rajiv Gandhi’s widow Sonia Gandhi.

Release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with the state cabinet passing a resolution seeking their release. The file is pending before Governor Banwarilal Purohit.