Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Rajasthan's Bikaner

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 08:27 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 7:42 am on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

More to follow...

