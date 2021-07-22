Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Rajasthan's Bikaner

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 7:42 am on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred hit Bikaner, Rajasthan at 7:42 am today: National Center for Seismology
— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021
More to follow...
