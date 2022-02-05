Magnitude of 5.7 earthquake jolts Kashmir, Noida

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region at 9:45 am today, National Center for Seismology said.

Jolts of the quake were felt in Kashmir, Noida and other areas.

