Maha: 2 vehicles with cattle seized, 4 arrested

Two vehicles carrying 10 head of cattle allegedly for slaughter were seized and four people arrested in Akola in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Balapur police station here nabbed the vehicles, carrying cattle for slaughter, on Wadegaon-Shegaon Road on Monday evening, Inspector Gajanan Shelke said.

He identified the four accused as Jameer Shah Rafiq Shah (36), Shaikh Hanif Shaikh Khwaja (28) Purushottam Tikar (32) and Shaikh Karim Shaikh Chand (23).

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, he said.

The Act prohibits the slaughter of cows, bulls and bullocks useful for milch, breeding, draught or agricultural purposes.