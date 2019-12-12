Maha govt: Sena gets Home, NCP Finance, Cong revenue

A fortnight after he took over the reins of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday allocated the portfolios to his six-member team.

While Shiv Sena will control the Home department, the Revenue and Finance departments have been given to Congress and NCP respectively.

On 28 November, Uddhav, the unanimous leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi was sworn in as CM along with a six-member Cabinet - Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai (of Shiv Sena), Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil (both NCP) and Babasaheb Thorat and Dr Nitin Raut (Congress).

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature starts in Nagpur on 16 December and before that the allocation of ministries was essential.

The ministry of expansion is likely to be held on 22 November and NCP President Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar could be sworn in as Thackeray's deputy.

The CM's son Aditya could be made a junior minister.

Maharashtra could have a maximum of 42 ministers including the CM.

Shinde (Shiv Sena) has been allocated portfolios of Home, Urban Development, Environment, Water Supply & Sanitation, Soil & Water Conservation, Tourism, Public Works (Public Enterprises), Parliamentary Affairs, Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Desai (Shiv Sena) has been allocated portfolios of Industries, Mining, Higher & Technical Education, Sports & Youth Affairs, Agriculture, Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture, Transport, Marathi Language, Cultural Affairs, Protocol, Earthquake Rehabilitation, Ports and Salt Land development.

Bhujbal (NCP) will hold the charge of Rural Development, Water Resources & Command Area Development, Social Justice & Special Assistance, State Excise, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Food & Drug Administration.

Patil (NCP) will look after Finance & Planning, Housing, Public Health, Cooperation & Marketing, Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection, Labour and Minorities Development.

Thorat (Congress) has been allocated Revenue, Energy, Non-Conventional Energy, Medical Education, School Education, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Raut (Congress) will look after Public Works (excluding Public Undertakings), Tribal Development, Women & Child Development, Textiles, Relief & Rehabilitation, Other Backward Classes, Social & Educational Backward Classes, Notified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes Welfare.

However, Thackeray will handle all other portfolios which have not been specifically allocated to any of his cabinet colleagues