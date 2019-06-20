Maha to enforce Marathi in schools

The Maharashtra government will enforce and ensure that Marathi is taught in schools across all boards.

A stringent law to be enacted soon will ensure this, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The response came following a question from Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe who wanted to know the measures that the government was mulling in view of a scheduled agitation by Marathi literature's stalwarts on June 24 at Azad Maidan.

"Teaching and learning Marathi is already mandatory in Maharashtra but some schools that were affiliated to the boards other than state board such as CBSE and ICSE do not follow the guidelines. This has been brought to my notice," he said.

Fadnavis said the existing law would be amended to have a provision for taking strict action against violations.