Maha Yagna held to protect people from COVID-19

Maha Yagna, prayers held to protect people from COVID-19

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 19 2020, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 18:22 ist
Representative image.

A maha yagna invoking Lord Shiva and prayers to protect the people from the coronavirus threat were conducted at the Lord Amirthkadeswaratemple here on Thursday.

A total of 108 priests performed the mrityunjaya homam and panchatcharahomam in the presence of the head of Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt MasillamaniDesiga Paramacharya Swamigal. As many as 96 varieties of medicinal herbs were used in the yagna.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The yagna was performed and prayers were offered to Lord Shiva to protect the people of various countries from the virus, said the Sivachariyars of the temple. Mriyunjayamantra,a verse from the Rig Veda which is believed to have the power of warding off calamities and Devaram verses in Tamil were sung.

A maha deeparadhana was also performed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
puja
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 