Mahadayi: Centre asks K'taka to submit fresh proposal

Mahadayi project: Centre asks Karnataka to submit fresh proposal for green nod

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 20:44 ist
The Mahadayi project involved building dams across Kalasa and Banduri, two tributaries of the Mahadayi river (in picture) in Belagavi district and divert water to the Malaprabha river.

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) has asked the Karnataka government to submit a fresh proposal seeking forest clearance for the Mahadayi drinking water project.

The Deputy Inspector General of Forests in the MOEF, in his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Department, Karnataka government, has asked for a new proposal about the project in the "Parivesh" portal of the Ministry to get the green nod.

Karnataka had submitted a detail proposal seeking forest clearance for the project more than two decade ago but the same had been returned to the state in 2003 following pending resolution of disputes between the state and Goa. Since then, no proposal of the project is pending with the Ministry and the state could send a fresh proposal, said the Ministry in its communication to Karnataka.

The state had sought MOEF permission to divert 501 hectares of forest land for the Mahadayi project (258 hectares of forest land to build the Kalasa Nala Dam near Kanakumbi village and 243 hectares of forest land to build Bandura Nala Dam near Nersa village in Belagavi district).

The Mahadayi project involved building dams across Kalasa and Banduri, two tributaries of the Mahadayi river in Belagavi district and divert water to the Malaprabha river. The project proposes to supply drinking water to the parched areas of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and the surrounding region.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ministry of Environment and Forest
Mahadayi river
Goa
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 