Mahadayi project: Centre asks Karnataka to submit fresh proposal for green nod

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) has asked the Karnataka government to submit a fresh proposal seeking forest clearance for the Mahadayi drinking water project.

The Deputy Inspector General of Forests in the MOEF, in his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Department, Karnataka government, has asked for a new proposal about the project in the "Parivesh" portal of the Ministry to get the green nod.

Karnataka had submitted a detail proposal seeking forest clearance for the project more than two decade ago but the same had been returned to the state in 2003 following pending resolution of disputes between the state and Goa. Since then, no proposal of the project is pending with the Ministry and the state could send a fresh proposal, said the Ministry in its communication to Karnataka.

The state had sought MOEF permission to divert 501 hectares of forest land for the Mahadayi project (258 hectares of forest land to build the Kalasa Nala Dam near Kanakumbi village and 243 hectares of forest land to build Bandura Nala Dam near Nersa village in Belagavi district).

The Mahadayi project involved building dams across Kalasa and Banduri, two tributaries of the Mahadayi river in Belagavi district and divert water to the Malaprabha river. The project proposes to supply drinking water to the parched areas of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and the surrounding region.