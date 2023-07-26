Mahadayi tribunal gets one more year to submit report

Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal gets one more year to submit report

According to a gazette notification issued on Monday, the tribunal has requested an extension for submitting its further report.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 16:14 ist
Mahadayi river. Credit: DH Photo

The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal established to address water-sharing disputes between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra has been granted one-year extension to submit its report and decision.

According to a gazette notification issued on Monday, the tribunal has requested an extension for submitting its further report.

"...the Central Government hereby extends the period of submission of further report by the said Tribunal for a further period of one year with effect from 20th August, 2023," the notification read.

Also read | Karnataka govt gives nod for Mahadayi hydro power project

The tribunal was originally required to submit its findings within three years from its constitution but due to various reasons, the deadline has been extended multiple times.

The Centre had initially set the effective date of the tribunal's constitution as August 21, 2013, and accordingly, the deadline for submitting the report was set for August 20, 2016.

Subsequently, the tribunal requested two further extensions, with the deadlines extended to August 20, 2017, and August 20, 2018, respectively.

Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and the central government made additional references to the tribunal, leading to the need for further reports. The deadline for these supplementary reports was also extended on multiple occasions.

The issue of water sharing from the Mahadayi river has been a contentious one between the states concerned.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal
Karnataka
Goa
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

 