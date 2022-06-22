Mahagathbandhan leaders in Bihar demand cancellation of FIRs against Agnipath protesters

Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan leaders on Wednesday took out a march from Bihar Assembly to Raj Bhawan against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

Leaders of RJD and left parties participated in the march and handed over a memorandum to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan.

"We have handed over the memorandum to the Bihar Governor demanding cancellation of all FIRs registered against the agitators during Agnipath protest in the state. We have also demanded release of students arrested during the protest," Yadav said.

The memorandum of RJD comprises 20 questions related to Agnipath scheme which he handed over to the Bihar Governor.

The protest March started around 10 am from Bihar Assembly.

"The BJP government at the centre is playing with the future of our youth. If the youth are not comfortable with the future through this job, how will they perform duties on the borders? The Centre should withdraw the Agnipath scheme. If it fails, our youth will force them to withdraw the Agnipath scheme," Tejashwi said.

"The Narendra Modi government has sold rail, Air India, airports, petroleum companies, telecom, agriculture and now is interfering in the defense forces which is unacceptable. Our protests will continue," he said.

"Some people are saying that the youth have gone silent now. I want to say that violent agitation is not the only way to protest against government policies. We can also resort to peaceful protests. The youth are still upset," Tejashwi said.

The BJP leaders are making mockery of the youth. Its leaders are saying that they will be absorbed as security guards in BJP offices. This government has come to power on the promise of providing employment to 2 crore youth but now it is snatching jobs from the youth. During the Bihar Assembly election, the NDA claimed to provide 19 lakh jobs and now, Narendra Modi is pledging to give 10 lakh jobs in next 18 months, he stated.

"The Narendra Modi government has destroyed the democracy of the country. Our constitution is under threat. They are bringing back to back hidden agendas before the country and playing with the country's future," said Bhai Virendra, the four times MLA of RJD.

Munni Rajak, the newly elected MLC said: "Don't boil the blood of our youth. The dictatorial government of Narendra Modi brought demonetisation, GST, three farm bills and now four years contract recruitment in Indian defence forces. The central government has not brought in any policy that gave relief to common people. It should withdraw the Agnipath scheme or the agitation will intensify," Rajak said.

Earlier, LJP (Ram Vilash) leader Chirag Paswan and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav protested against the Agnipath scheme during Bihar bandh.

The protest march of RJD was delayed as Tejashwi Yadav was not in Bihar. He returned from Delhi on Tuesday evening.