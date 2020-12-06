Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Every year, December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas to mark the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar, who passed away while in his house, on this day, 64 years ago.

Parinirvan, a Buddhist principle, refers to the attainment of nirvana while alive and after death. Ambedkar, having studied the religion extensively, emerged as a Buddhist leader and guru following his conversion to Buddhism along with over 5 lakh supporters on October 17, 1956.

His mortal remains were buried at Dadar Chowpatty in Mumbai, following Buddhist rites. The site where he was buried is known as the Chaitya Bhumi. Each year, thousands of Buddhists, Dalits, and Ambekarites flock to the Chaitya Bhumi to pay their respects to Babasaheb, who emancipated scores like him, and whose work continues to do so. This year, however, visitors will not be allowed to enter the Chaitya Bhumi but will be able to watch live coverage of the proceedings.

On this day of remembrance, we take a look at five of Dr Ambedkar's quotes that have served to inspire millions of people.

1. “Educate, Organise, Agitate” | This slogan from Ambedkar continues to be one of his most popular quotes, and serves as a rallying cry among Ambedkarites and other social activists. It is believed that he said this at the end of a speech at the All India Depressed Classes Conference in Nagpur.

2. "If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it." | Often, taken out of context, Dr Ambedkar was believed to have said this during a discussion on the (then) Fourth Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on March 19, 1955. Dr Ambekar made this comment as a warning to end the inhumane treatment of minorities and oppressed communities in the country.

3. "The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism” | This quote from, 'Revolution and Counter Revolution in Ancient India', a book that Ambedkar authored. When one delves further into the book, they realise that Ambedkar's quote possibly refers to Brahminism's spite towards Buddhism, a religion that believed in egalitarian principles, and was growing as an increasingly popular religion, adding a number of lower caste individuals to its fold.

4. "Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government." | Dr Ambedkar was believed to have said these words in 1936. The quote refers to the impact social ostracisation, apart from other consequences, of challenging societal norms, is far greater than defying a government.

5. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." | Ambedkar's comments about women empowerment and feminism at large made him stand apart from some of the other social reformers of his time, and the quote, to this day, remains relevant.