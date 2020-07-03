Maharashtra: 23 test positive, Amravati's Covid-19 count now 640

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati reached 640 on Friday after 23 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

The number of active cases is 186 as 429 people have recovered and 25 have lost their lives to the infection, he added.

"Of the 23 new cases, five were from Ashoknagar. Two were from hotpsot Badnera which now has 84 cases in all. The tribal area of Dharni reported its first Covid-19 cases as well. In all, there are 77 cases in the district's rural belt," the official said.