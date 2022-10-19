Maharashtra: 3 killed in RCF Raigad factory accident

At least three persons were killed and three others injured in an accident at the public sector Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers (RCF) plant on Wednesday, an official said.
The incident occurred at the RCF's factory in Thal, Alibaug during the work of installation of an air-conditioning system, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.
"The accident took place while the workers were installing the air-conditioning system. The situation is normal now. The plant is also working as usual," Gharge told IANS from the accident site.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and the police have launched preliminary investigations into the incident even as senior officials rushed to the plant premises.
