Maharashtra: 3 killed in RCF Raigad factory accident

Maharashtra: 3 killed in RCF Raigad factory accident

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and the police have launched preliminary investigations into the incident

IANS
IANS,
  • Oct 19 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 20:17 ist

At least three persons were killed and three others injured in an accident at the public sector Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers (RCF) plant on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at the RCF's factory in Thal, Alibaug during the work of installation of an air-conditioning system, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

"The accident took place while the workers were installing the air-conditioning system. The situation is normal now. The plant is also working as usual," Gharge told IANS from the accident site.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and the police have launched preliminary investigations into the incident even as senior officials rushed to the plant premises.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Accident

What's Brewing

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

 