Maharashtra: 42 more test coronavirus positive in Mumbai's Dharavi; no new death cases

Forty-two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of the city, taking the tally to 632 on Monday, said a senior BMC official.

No fresh death from COVID-19 has been reported from Dharavi in the last 48 hours, he said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The civic officer said the new cases were found in Pivala Bangala, Dharavi Cross road, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Azad Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Jalil Compound, Matunga Labour camp and some other localities of Dharavi.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Considered the biggest slum settlement in Asia, Dharavi has so far reported the death of 20 COVID-19 patients.