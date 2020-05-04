Mumbai: 42 more test coronavirus positive in Dharavi

Maharashtra: 42 more test coronavirus positive in Mumbai's Dharavi; no new death cases

  • May 04 2020, 23:32 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 23:32 ist
Migrants floput social distancing norms as they wait to fill up forms at Dharavi police station to travel to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Forty-two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of the city, taking the tally to 632 on Monday, said a senior BMC official.

No fresh death from COVID-19 has been reported from Dharavi in the last 48 hours, he said.

The civic officer said the new cases were found in Pivala Bangala, Dharavi Cross road, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Azad Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Jalil Compound, Matunga Labour camp and some other localities of Dharavi.

Considered the biggest slum settlement in Asia, Dharavi has so far reported the death of 20 COVID-19 patients.

