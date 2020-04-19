Maharashtra: 44 new coronavirus cases in Thane district

Maharashtra: 44 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; tally at 364 in district

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 19 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 15:09 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the disease, authorities said on Sunday.

One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12, they said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

So far, 130 COVID-19 cases have been reported from areas under Thane Municipal Corporation, 73 from Kalyan- Dombivali, 69 from Mira-Bhayander, 60 from Navi Mumbai, 14 from Badlapur township, 10 from Thane rural, four from Ambernath township, three from Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal limits and one from Ulhasnagar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Thane
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 