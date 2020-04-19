Maharashtra: 44 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; tally at 364 in district

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 364 after 44 more people tested positive for the disease, authorities said on Sunday.

One more person died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 12, they said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

So far, 130 COVID-19 cases have been reported from areas under Thane Municipal Corporation, 73 from Kalyan- Dombivali, 69 from Mira-Bhayander, 60 from Navi Mumbai, 14 from Badlapur township, 10 from Thane rural, four from Ambernath township, three from Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal limits and one from Ulhasnagar.