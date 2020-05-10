Maharashtra: 6 test positive, Nanded COVID-19 cases touch 51

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nanded district, some 250 kilometres from here, touched 51 after six people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, health officials said.

Of the 51 patients, 32 are being treated in Punjab Bhavan and Yatri Niwas and 11 in Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital.

All six who tested positive on Sunday reside at the NRI Yatri Niwas, an official said.

Several people who had gone to Punjab after visiting the Gurdwara Hazur Sahib and Langar Sahib here had tested positive for novel coronavirus after which the two religious places were sealed.

"The 51 COVID-19 patients include the Punjab returned drivers as well as stranded pilgrims," Civil Surgeon Neelkanth Bhosikar told PTI on Sunday.