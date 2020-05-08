Maharashtra: 77 inmates in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail test COVID-19 positive

As many as 77 undertrial prisoners and 26 personnel from the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have been tested COVID-19 positive.
They have been shifted to the St George Hospital for treatment and quarantine.
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed the development.
The Arthur Road jail in Mahalaxmi is the biggest prison of Mumbai and more than 2,600 undertrials are lodged there.
A couple of days ago, one inmate in a barrack was found positive. "Later tests were conducted and total 103 persons including 77 undertrials and 26 jail staff and personnel were found coronavirus positive," Deshmukh said
