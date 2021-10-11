Maharashtra bandh over Lakhimpur violence; bus services affected

Maharashtra bandh over Lakhimpur violence; shops closed

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 11 2021, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 10:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- are undertaking a day-long bandh on Monday in Maharashtra to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Uttar Pradesh. 

The suburban local trains of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, however, have been exempted by the parties -- as the essential services are directly dependent on them. 

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has beefed up security measures at all railway stations across the state. 

The civic bus transportation system of Mumbai and big cities like Pune and Nashik were partially affected.

At the Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a two-minute silence was observed and a resolution was passed condemning the violence.

Later, the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress -- announced the bandh, however, made it clear that emergency services would not be affected. 

The opposition BJP and Raj Thackeray-led MNS have opposed the bandh. 

Very few autos and cabs were on the roads and serpentine queues were witnessed at several places with people waiting for road transport facilities. 

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee-run sabzi mandis were also shut.

