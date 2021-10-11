Maharashtra bandh: Shops shut, bus services hit, NCP stages sit-in protest

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- are undertaking a day-long bandh on Monday in Maharashtra to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Uttar Pradesh.

The suburban local trains of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, however, have been exempted, as the essential services are directly dependent on them.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has beefed up security measures at all railway stations across the state.

The BEST, the popular civic bus transportation system of Mumbai and big cities like Pune and Nashik were affected.

Also read: Maharashtra Bandh: Key things to know

There were reports of some buses being stone-pelted, however, there was no independent confirmation.

From Thane, there were reports of some alleged Shiv Sainiks beating up auto drivers.

At the Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, a two-minute silence was observed and a resolution was passed condemning the violence.

Later, the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress -- announced the bandh, however, made it clear that emergency services would not be affected.

The three parties and their allies demanded the resignation or sacking of Union Minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The opposition BJP and Raj Thackeray-led MSS, however, have opposed the bandh.

Very few autos and cabs were on the roads and serpentine queues were witnessed at several places with people waiting for road transport facilities.

The Agricultural Produce Market Committee-run sabzi mandis were also shut.

Several NCP leaders including state chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil, minority affairs minister Nawab Malik and Baramati MP Supriya Sule were among those who staged a sit-in at the Hutatma Chowk, the martyrs’ square in Mumbai.

“What has happened in Lakhimpur Kheri is barbaric... Ajay Mishra should own up moral responsibility and resign,” said Sule.

“The bandh is just a way to express anguish over what has happened,” said Patil.

Also read: Maharashtra bandh: BEST bus services shut in Mumbai after stone-pelting

Meanwhile, the Congress-led a delegation to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, however, he was out of Mumbai.

A delegation comprising state Congress president Nana Patole, his Mumbai counterpart Bhai Jagtap, state public works minister Ashok Chavan and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat later went to meet the Governor's secretary to hand over a memorandum.



Credit: NCP



Reacting to BJP’s criticism of the bandh, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “This is not a political bandh, but for the farmers.”

"All the major political parties, organisations and labour unions have supported the Maharashtra bandh. Our bandh is successful,” added Malik.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that the ruling parties in the state are trying to reap political mileage from the bandh.

Check out latest videos from DH: