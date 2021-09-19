Maharashtra bids adieu to Lord Ganesha amid terror threat, Covid-19 rules

With loud chants of ‘Ganpati bappa moraya…pudchaya varshi laukar yah’ and bursts of gulal, Maharashtra bid adieu to Lord Ganesha on Sunday amid tight security arrangements in the wake of a terror threat.

Large crowds thronged the streets of the Mumbai metropolitan region and neighbouring districts of Pune and Nashik. With the threat of the third wave looming large, the Maharashtra government and local bodies had announced a series of measures that were not strictly observed in many places on Sunday.

Huge crowds were seen on roads of Byculla-Tardeo-Lalbaug-Parel area known for grand celebrations with idols like those of Ganesh Gully, Lalbaugcha Raja, Chintamani Ganesh and so on. From the terrace and balconies, people offered flowers to Lord Ganpati.

Though processions was banned, people came out in large numbers for the darshan of the pot-bellied elephant-headed Ganesha, the god of intellect, wisdom and prosperity.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has made special arrangements in Girgaum Chowpatty, one of the biggest and most crowded immersion sites.

“Until we meet again next year...Let's all pray and follow guidelines so that we can welcome Bappa to a Covid-free Mumbai next year!,” the BMC said in its Twitter handle.

“During visarjan, keep the memories of Bappa close & mask even closer,” the Mumbai Police tweeted.

In the wake of the terror threat with the busting of Pakistan-ISI-backed terror by Delhi Police, security was beefed up in the Mumbai metropolitan region comprising twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring areas of Palghar, Thane and Raigad and the local train network.

