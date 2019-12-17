Maharashtra: BJP, Sena clash in Vidhan Sabha

The growing tensions between the Shiv Sena and BJP took an awkward turn on Tuesday, when their legislators came to a flashpoint in the Vidhan Bhavan complex during the second day of winter session in Nagpur.

Speaker Nana Patole had to adjourn the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly following the ruckus.

On day one on Monday, the BJP targetted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government by wearing saffron caps with "me pan Savarkar" (I am Savarkar, too) written on it, to condemn the statement of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday, the BJP continued its aggressive stance with its team of legislators marching to the Vidhan Sabha building carrying flex posters printed with a 'Saamana' report, demanding aid of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers hit by unseasonal rains and floods.

In the House, some of the members waved the posters and rushed to the Well of the house.

Some Shiv Sena legislators got up from the Treasury benches, rushed to the BJP members and tried to snatch the posters from them, leading to a huge ruckus, slogan shouting and disorder.

After two adjournments of 30 and 15 minutes each, Patole adjourned the House for the day.