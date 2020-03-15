Thackeray rejects oppn's charges on no relief for Maha

Maharashtra budget session: Thackeray rejects opposition's charges on no relief for state

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 15 2020, 14:11pm ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2020, 14:11pm ist
Uddhav Thackeray. (Credit: PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday rejected the opposition's charge that the budget session ended without people of the state getting any relief.

He was replying to a query on the opposition giving his government "15 out of 100 marks".

"What was the budget for? Wasn't it for the common man?" he asked.

Thackeray said the opposition was not serious about the situation caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He added that his government was committed to enact a law to curb crimes against women, which could not be tabled this time as the session was curtailed.

"The beginning is good and I am confident that in the next five years, the government will take strong steps to make the state prosperous," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uddhav Thackeray
budget session
Disha Act
Comments (+)
 