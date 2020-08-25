Maharashtra building collapse: Government asks district authorities to book builder

A day after a five-storeyed building collapsed in Mahad, the Maharashtra government has asked the Raigad district authorities to book the builders.

State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhary and superintendent of police Anil Paraskar have been issued necessary instructions.

So far one person has died in the incident. Around 80 are feated trapped.

Meanwhile, state urban development minister Eknath Shinde and minister of state for industries Aditi Tatkare inspected the rescue and relief operations.