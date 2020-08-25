Mahad building collapse: Maha govt asks to book builder

Maharashtra building collapse: Government asks district authorities to book builder

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Raigad,
  • Aug 25 2020, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 08:48 ist
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a five-storey apartment building after it collapsed in Mahad. Credit: AFP

A day after a five-storeyed building collapsed in Mahad, the Maharashtra government has asked the Raigad district authorities to book the builders.

State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said that Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhary and superintendent of police Anil Paraskar have been issued necessary instructions.

Read | 19 persons still missing in Maharashtra building collapse, says Raigad SP

So far one person has died in the incident. Around 80 are feated trapped.

Meanwhile, state urban development minister Eknath Shinde and minister of state for industries Aditi Tatkare inspected the rescue and relief operations.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Building Collapse

What's Brewing

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

Why some tropical fish are getting squiggly with it

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

5 Cong chiefs from Nehru-Gandhi kin since independence

5 Cong chiefs from Nehru-Gandhi kin since independence

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

 