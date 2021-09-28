Maharashtra Cabinet to meet on board Deccan Odyssey

In a bid to chalk out strategies and boost tourism, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced plans to hold a weekly Cabinet meeting on board Deccan Odyssey, a special luxury train based on the model of Palace on Wheels.

This would perhaps be a first-of-its-kind of initiative by an Indian state government.

“We will soon have a Cabinet meeting on board Deccan Odyssey,” said Thackeray.

Thackeray’s statement came in presence of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, minister of state for tourism Aditi Tatkare, principal secretary (tourism) Valsa Nair-Singh besides Milind Borikar, director, Directorate of Tourism and Jayashree Bhoj, managing director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

Introduced with the aim of promoting tourism in Maharashtra, Deccan Odyssey is a joint collaboration between the Indian Railways and the Maharashtra government.

This luxurious train covers the tourist spots of Maharashtra and allows travelers to get a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the state.

There are 6 journeys of the Deccan Odyssey train; each with a unique name.

The Deccan Odyssey offers accommodation in 40 deluxe cabins in 10 coaches. It also has 4 presidential suites in 2 cars, 1 conference car with a business centre, 2 restaurants, a well-stocked bar and a spa with steam, massage, a mini gym and a parlour. Other facilities include a library, 6 DVD channels at the lounges and 6 music channels in each cabin.

“Maharashtra has everything from beautiful landscapes, beaches, valleys to pleasant meadows and there’s a lot of scope for us to grow. I am sure that post-Covid we will be able to show the world what Maharashtra truly is,” said Aaditya.

