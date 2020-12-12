Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wishes Sharad Pawar on 80th birthday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday greeted NCP president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday, describing him as the pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
Thackeray said Pawar's energy and enthusiasm were inspiration to all.
"We hope that he continues to have the same energy and enthusiasm. We wish Sharad Pawar saheb, who is the pillar of MVA, a senior leader and guide, good health and long life," he said in a statement.
महाविकास आघाडीचे आधारस्तंभ, आदरणीय श्री. @PawarSpeaks साहेब यांना वाढदिवसाच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा!
त्यांची ऊर्जा, उत्साह आम्हा सर्वांना नेहमी प्रेरणा देत राहो हीच सदिच्छा. त्यांना उत्तम आरोग्य आणि दीर्घायुष्य लाभो ही शुभकामना. pic.twitter.com/5B8Sfts46e
— Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) December 12, 2020
Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the NCP- Congress combine's unlikely tie-up with the Shiv Sena last year, after the Sena fell out with its ally BJP following the assembly polls.
'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years
Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema
DH Toon | Too much democracy? Cows never ask questions
Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive
Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki
A peacock dance in the stellar realms
How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries
Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study