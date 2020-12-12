Uddhav Thackeray wishes Sharad Pawar on 80th birthday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wishes Sharad Pawar on 80th birthday

Thackeray said Pawar's energy and enthusiasm were inspiration to all

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 12 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 13:18 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday greeted NCP president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday, describing him as the pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Thackeray said Pawar's energy and enthusiasm were inspiration to all.

"We hope that he continues to have the same energy and enthusiasm. We wish Sharad Pawar saheb, who is the pillar of MVA, a senior leader and guide, good health and long life," he said in a statement.

Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the NCP- Congress combine's unlikely tie-up with the Shiv Sena last year, after the Sena fell out with its ally BJP following the assembly polls.

Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray
NCP
Shiv Sena

