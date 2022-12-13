Maharashtra clears investment projects worth Rs 70K cr expected to create 55K jobs

Maharashtra clears investment projects worth Rs 70K cr

This was done at a Cabinet sub-committee on Industries meeting presided over by CM Shinde

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 22:51 ist
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 75,000 crore, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Tuesday cleared investments to the tune of a whopping Rs 70,000 crore, expected to create 55,000 jobs,

This was done at a Cabinet sub-committee on Industries meeting presided over by CM Eknath Shinde. State Industries Minister Uday Samant, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar and Food and  Drug Administration Minister Sanjay Rathod were present at the meeting. 

“The important part is with our aim and vision of overall development of the state, all these projects are spread over all the regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Western Maharashtra,” said Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The major investments include Cosmo Films (Rs 900 crore in Sambhajinagar), LG Electronics India (Rs 350 crore in Ranjangaon, Pune), Lloyd Metals & Energy (Rs  5,700 crore in Gadchiroli) among other major companies. Of the total 13 projects, Rs 35,520 crore investment would be in the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district and adjacent Chandrapur district.

Of these, projects worth Rs 10,000 crore are green.

This is the second Cabinet sub-committee meeting of the government on investments; the previous one was held on October 20, in which projects worth Rs  25,368.64 crore were cleared.

These investments assumed significance as the Shinde-Fadnavis dispensation had come under attack from opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi as two mega projects — Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus, which had earlier planned investments in Maharashtra — shifted mega projects in neighbouring Gujarat.

