Uddhav meets Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at Bombay HC

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at Bombay HC

According to officials, it was a courtesy visit

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 14 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 15:16 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid a visit to Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at the Bombay High Court, officials said.

According to officials, it was a courtesy visit and Thackeray and the Chief Justice meet each other once every two or three months.

The meeting lasted for around an hour, they said.

Chief Justice Datta will be hearing matters pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the summer vacation.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Bombay High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

Plutonium atoms from space found at bottom of ocean

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

'Friends' cast joined by Beckham for May 27 reunion

How proning can help Covid patients

How proning can help Covid patients

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

Explained | Significance of West Bank and Gaza strip

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

DH Toon | GOI's site for Florence Nightingale statue

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

 