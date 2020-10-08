Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar among star campaigners in Bihar Assembly polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are among the star campaigners in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena and NCP, the two major allies along with Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, released their respective list of star campaigners on Thursday.

In fact, BJP’s in-charge in Bihar polls is Maharashtra stalwart Devendra Fadnavis, the current Leader of Opposition and ex-chief minister.

The Shiv Sena list of start campaigners besides Thackeray includes his son and state Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray, close family aide Subhash Desai, pointsman and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut among other leaders.

Besides Sharad Pawar, the NCP list of star campaigners includes his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, General Secretary Praful Patel, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik.

The way the Bihar political spectrum, cutting across party lines, attacked the Thackeray-government, on the issue of investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by the Mumbai Police and the subsequent transfer to the CBI has become a major issue.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) seems to have denied ticket to former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey, who took VRS to join politics. "Giving an election ticket to Gupteshwar Pandey is a matter of the party. We had asked whether the BJP leaders will campaign for him in the Bihar assembly elections. Maybe it was due to the fear of this question that he was not given a ticket," state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP said.