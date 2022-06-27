Uddhav strips rebel MLAs of portfolios amid impasse

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray strips rebel MLAs of portfolios as tussle within Shiv Sena deepens

Shinde’s portfolios of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) has been allocated to Shiv Sena veteran Subhash Desai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2022, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 13:33 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Launching the first action against the Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena group, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stripped the ministers of their portfolios and relocated it to other council-of-ministers. 

Shinde’s portfolios of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) has been allocated to Shiv Sena veteran Subhash Desai, while Gulabrao Patil’s Water Supply and Sanitation portfolio has been handed over to Anil Parab.

More to follow...

Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
India News

