Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray strips rebel MLAs of portfolios as tussle within Shiv Sena deepens

Launching the first action against the Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena group, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stripped the ministers of their portfolios and relocated it to other council-of-ministers.

Shinde’s portfolios of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) has been allocated to Shiv Sena veteran Subhash Desai, while Gulabrao Patil’s Water Supply and Sanitation portfolio has been handed over to Anil Parab.

