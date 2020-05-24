Maharashtra coronavirus cases cross 50,000-mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday.

Urging people to be alert and cautious, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to take all necessary precautions and follow the COVID-prevention drill.

Both, the Centre and the Maharashtra government expects a big spike in June-July coupled with added problem of monsoon. On Sunday, 58 deaths and 3,041 positive cases were reported from the state.

This pushed the total progressive toll to 1,635 and cases to 50,231. A total of 1,196 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total to 14,600 patients who were treated and sent back home.

In Mumbai, the financial capital of India, and worst-affected city, the toll now stands at 988 and cases at 30,542. Sunday's spike of 3,041 in the state is the highest so far.

The first positive case in Maharashtra was detected in Pune on 9 March, when a couple with travel history to Dubai tested positive. The first death was reported on March 17 in Mumbai, when a 64-year-old man, with travel history to Dubai, died.

In a webcast on Sunday, Thackeray said the Centre estimated the cases to shoot up to 1.25 to 1.50 lakh by the end of May.

"However, we have taken precautions and as of now, there are 47,190 cases and 1,577 deaths...besides, 13,404 patients have been treated, which is a big number," he said quoting figures of Saturday evening.

"This information (of spike by May end) was conveyed (by Centre) so that necessary precautions are taken," he said, adding that there is no doubt that there will be an increase in number, but the state is making all efforts to control the pandemic.

Thackeray also informed that 3.60 lakh plus Corona tests have been done in the state so far. "There have been deaths, but this includes many patients who were admitted to hospitals at eleventh hour and they were high risk patients," he said.

"The only symptoms were of cold, high temperature, cough but now if you feel like fatigue, feel tasteless, feel no odour, you must immediately approach hospitals for check-up," he said.

Thackeray also made it clear that the "next battle" would be more serious and number of patients is likely to increase but appealed people not to resort to panicking since government is providing health services on a big scale.

Stating that there is blood shortage in the state, the Chief Minister appealed that people should come forward to donate blood for COVID-19 patients.