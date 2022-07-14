Maharashtra cuts petrol price by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3

Maharashtra cuts petrol price by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 3

New CM Eknath Shinde made the announcement

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 14 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 14:13 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Maharashtra government has decided to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Thursday.

Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

