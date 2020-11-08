Maharashtra farmer invokes new farm law to settle pay dispute with Madhya Pradesh trader

A farmer from Maharashtra has become the first beneficiary of the Centre’s agricultural reform laws as he managed to recover payments due to him from a Madhya Pradesh trader for the sale of maize worth Rs 3.32 lakh.

Even as farmers’ protests continued in Punjab and elsewhere, the Modi government is showcasing the case of Jitendra Bhoi, a farmer from Bhatne village in Maharashtra’s Dhule district as a success story of the dispute redressal mechanism available to farmers under the freshly minted farm sector reforms.

Earlier, there was no legal framework available to farmers if he sold his crop to traders outside the APMC market limits, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said adding that the new laws empowered the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to ensure payment to farmers within a fixed time limit.

The new laws also empower the SDM to attach the properties of the trader to ensure that the farmer is paid the amounts due to him in a timely manner.

Bhoi had sold 270.95 quintals of the maize crop to traders Subhash and Arun Vani of Khetia village in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district for Rs 3.32 lakh. The traders, who were not license holders under the APMC Act, had reneged on the payment, prompting Bhoi to seek redressal under the provisions of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance.

“The farmer from Maharashtra had written to the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Pansemal Sub-Division of Barwani district,,” a senior Agriculture Ministry official said.

After hearing the versions of the farmer and the trader, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate issued orders to the traders to make the payment for the farm produce within seven days.

The government’s pitch for highlighting the finer points of the farm sector reforms come at a time when farmers’ agitation has not shown any signs of abatement.

Farmers’ organisations from across the country are planning a massive rally against the farm sector reforms in the national capital on November 26-27.