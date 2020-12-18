Maharashtra farmers to go on vehicle march to Delhi from Nashik on Dec 21

Thousands of farmers from over 20 districts of Maharashtra to gather at Nashik on December 21 to set on a vehicle march to Delhi,for strengthening the historic struggle of lakhs of kisans camping around Delhi for the past three weeks.

They are to traverse a distance of 1,266 km to Delhi and join the struggle at the Rajasthan-Haryana border at Shahjahanpur around December 24.

The 'Vehicle Jatha' will begin with a massive public meeting on December 21 afternoon and organise a large demonstration at the Reliance Petrol Pump after leaving Nashik.

It will be welcomed by thousands of people at Ozar, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Chandwad, Umrane, Malegaon, Dhule and Shirpur in the Nashik and Dhule districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh.

The farmers are battling for three main demands:

- Repeal the three anti-farmer and pro-corporate Farm Acts;

- Withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, and

- Ensure legal measures to Provide MSP at one and a half times the entire cost of production and guarantee of procurement at MSP rates

The announcement was made at a press conference today, addressed by AIKS National President Dr Ashok Dhawale, Former State President J P Gavit, ex-MLA, State General Secretary Dr Ajit Nawale, State Joint Secretary Sunil Malusare and CITU State President Dr D L Karad.