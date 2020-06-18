Maharashtra gives clean chit to Karnataka over 2019 floods

A Maharashtra government-appointed committee has virtually given clean chit to the Karnataka government on the complex inter-state issue of the July-August, 2019, floods.

The floods during the first week of August, because of the heavy rainfall between July 25-August 13, has caused severe inundation and damage in the Krishna sub-basin area of the state.

The Western Maharashtra districts of Sangli and Kolhapur were worst affected.

In the wake of the floods, a committee was appointed, which has submitted a three-page report to the Maharashtra government.

"....Although this mathematical model study, has certain limitations, the study indicates that Almatti and Hippargi reservoirs in Karnataka and its flood operations, during the flood event of 2019, has not adversely affected the flood situation in the State of Maharashtra," the Experts Study Committee (ESC) stated.

The chairman of the ESC is Nandkumar Vadnere, former principal secretary, Water Resources Department, while member-secretary is Rajendra Pawar, secretary, command, area development,