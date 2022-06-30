Maharashtra Guv accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation

Maharashtra governor accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, asks him to stay as caretaker CM

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 30 2022, 03:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 03:43 ist
Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray arrives to submit his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night tendered resignation state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. The Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to officiate as Chief Minister until alternate arrangement is made, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Thackeray drove himself in a Mercedes to the Raj Bhavan, accompanied by his sons Aaditya and Tejas as well as Shiv Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe and Arvind Sawant and others. Thackeray met governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan at 11.44 pm. Shiv Sena workers accompanying him shouted slogans at his convoy reached the Raj bhavan. Later Thackeray drove back to his residence `Matoshree' in suburban Bandra. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
India News
Maharashtra Political Crisis

What's Brewing

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

 